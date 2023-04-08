NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Predicted XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Full Squads

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the third and final T20I at the John Davies in Queenstown on Saturday. With the three-match series level 1-1, the winner of the match will clinch the series. New Zealand won the Test series 2-0 and the ODI series 2-0.

Here are the predicted teams and fantasy predictions ahead of the match:

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Tom Latham (c) (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister, Matt Henry.

NZ VS SL 3RD T20I DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Tim Seifert, Kusal Perera Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka All-rounders: James Neesham, Wanindu Hasaranga (c) Bowlers:Adam Milne (vc), Maheesh Theekshana, Ben Lister

THE SQUADS New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (wk) (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister. Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera.