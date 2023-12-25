MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Pakistan brings Christmas gifts for Australian players ahead of Boxing Day Test

The Pakistan cricket team joined its opponent in an indoor net session on the eve of the second Test match in Melbourne.

Published : Dec 25, 2023 19:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s captain Pat Cummins (R) receives a gift for the players and their families from Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema (L).
Australia’s captain Pat Cummins (R) receives a gift for the players and their families from Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema (L). | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins (R) receives a gift for the players and their families from Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema (L). | Photo Credit: AFP

The Pakistan cricket team had a Christmas surprise for Australia on Monday, the eve of the Boxing Day Test match between the two sides in Melbourne.

The Pakistani players and coaching staff joined the Australian side during its indoor net session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and brought presents for the players and their families.

Pakistan Cricket Board posted a video on social media on Monday which shows the support staff accompany captain Shan Masood in greeting Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

Former leader Babar Azam was also seen in the video, in a conversation with David Warner and Pakistan’s interim bowling coach Umer Gul.

Pakistan’s head coach and selector Mohammad Hafeez was also present, and can be seen talking to Usman Khawaja.

