IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab to play all home games in Mohali

Kings XI Punjab is set to play all its home fixtures at the PCA Stadium in Mohali in the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

For the past few weeks, there were speculations that the franchise could look at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow as its second home base.

But the franchise’s CEO, Satish Menon, has rubbished all such speculations. “There is absolutely no truth to all that. This time, we are not looking at a second venue,” Menon told Sportstar on Friday.

Kings XI had looked at Lucknow as a possible option last year, but it did not work out for various reasons. “We will play all the seven home games in Mohali this season. That’s where things stand,” he added.

Two years ago, Kings XI had Indore as its second home ground, where it played quite a few matches.

Rhodes takes charge as fielding coach

With Anil Kumble joining the team as the head coach, the side has also roped in former South Africa star Jonty Rhodes as the fielding coach. The fielding legend was part of Mumbai Indians for a long time before parting ways in 2017, and after three years, it will be a new assignment for the 50-year-old.

Call on captaincy after auction

While the franchise has retained its core team, it will need to look for a possible replacement for Ravichandran Ashwin, who was traded to Delhi Capitals. There are talks that the franchise could elevate K.L. Rahul as the captain. A final call on captaincy will be taken only after the auction in Kolkata on December 19.

After the retention process last month, Menon had told this publication that with nine slots available, the franchise has ‘gaps to fill’. It has a fat purse of Rs 42.70 crore, which will be an advantage. “We have identified certain gaps and those gaps will be filled during the auction. It’s as simple as that,” Menon had said.