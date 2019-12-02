IPL auction 2020: 971 players register for 73 spots available

A total of 971 players — 713 Indian and 258 overseas cricketers — have registered for the Indian Premier League auction, to be held in Kolkata on December 19.

215 capped players, 754 uncapped and a couple of players from associate nations — USA and The Netherlands will aim to fill up the available 73 spots.

The franchises will need to shortlist the players by next Monday — December 9 — and submit those names for the auction.

Hugh Edmeades will once again be the auctioneer.