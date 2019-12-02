IPL 2020 News

IPL auction 2020: 971 players register for 73 spots available

215 capped players, 754 uncapped and a couple of players from associate nations have registered for the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on December 19.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 December, 2019 20:12 IST

A total of 971 players have registered for the Indian Premier League 2020 auction.   -  K. MURALI KUMAR

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 December, 2019 20:12 IST

A total of 971 players — 713 Indian and 258 overseas cricketers — have registered for the Indian Premier League auction, to be held in Kolkata on December 19.

215 capped players, 754 uncapped and a couple of players from associate nations — USA and The Netherlands will aim to fill up the available 73 spots.   

The franchises will need to shortlist the players by next Monday — December 9 — and submit those names for the auction.

Hugh Edmeades will once again be the auctioneer.

Overseas Players Registered

Afghanistan: 19

Australia: 55

Bangladesh: 6

England: 22

Netherlands: 1

New Zealand: 24

South Africa: 54

Sri Lanka: 39

USA: 1

West Indies: 34

Zimbabwe: 3

Capped Indian players: 19

Uncapped Indian players: 634

Uncapped Indians who have played at least one IPL match: 60 players

 Related