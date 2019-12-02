Home IPL 2020 News IPL auction 2020: 971 players register for 73 spots available 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and a couple of players from associate nations have registered for the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on December 19. Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 20:12 IST A total of 971 players have registered for the Indian Premier League 2020 auction. - K. MURALI KUMAR Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 20:12 IST A total of 971 players — 713 Indian and 258 overseas cricketers — have registered for the Indian Premier League auction, to be held in Kolkata on December 19.215 capped players, 754 uncapped and a couple of players from associate nations — USA and The Netherlands will aim to fill up the available 73 spots. The franchises will need to shortlist the players by next Monday — December 9 — and submit those names for the auction.Hugh Edmeades will once again be the auctioneer.Overseas Players RegisteredAfghanistan: 19Australia: 55Bangladesh: 6England: 22Netherlands: 1New Zealand: 24South Africa: 54Sri Lanka: 39USA: 1West Indies: 34Zimbabwe: 3Capped Indian players: 19Uncapped Indian players: 634Uncapped Indians who have played at least one IPL match: 60 players Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.