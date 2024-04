DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Delhi Capitals will host Gujarat Titans in the match 40 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Wednesday.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for DC vs GT

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abhishek Porel Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Bowl 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player options: Abishek Porel/Khaleel Ahmed, Lizaad Williams, Washington Sundar, Lalit Yadav

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, BR Sharath (wk), Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad.

Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, BR Sharath (wk), Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Sai Sudharasan/Mohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Kartik Tyagi, Sai Kishore.

DC vs GT Dream11 Fanstasy Team WICKETKEEPERS Rishab Pant, Abhishek Porel BATTERS Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk (VC) ALL-ROUNDERS Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia BOWLERS Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma Team Composition: DC 6:5 GT Credits Left: 11.5