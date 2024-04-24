MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant’s Delhi Capitals takes on Gill’s Gujarat Titans; Toss at 7 p.m., squad, predicted playing XI;

DC vs GT, IPL 2024 LIVE: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Updated : Apr 24, 2024 17:15 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match.

  • April 24, 2024 17:02
    DC vs GT Dream11 Fanstasy Team 

    WICKETKEEPERS

    Rishab Pant, Abhishek Porel 

    BATTERS

    Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk (VC)

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia

    BOWLERS

    Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma

    Team Composition: DC 6:5 GT Credits Left: 11.5

  • April 24, 2024 16:41
    Ponting on DC’s bowling woes ahead of GT clash

    IPL 2024: ‘Under pressure, a lot of plans went out the window,’ says Ponting on DC’s bowling woes ahead of GT clash

    Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting said the lacklustre bowling effort against Sunrisers Hyderabad holds plenty of lessons for his team ahead of the IPL 2024 match versus Gujarat Titans

  • April 24, 2024 16:35
    Gujarat Titans Predicted XI 

    Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, BR Sharath (wk), Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad.

    Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, BR Sharath (wk), Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

    Impact Player Options: Sai Sudharasan/Mohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Kartik Tyagi, Sai Kishore.

  • April 24, 2024 16:26
    Delhi Capitals Predicted XI 

    Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abhishek Porel Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

    Bowl 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

    Impact Player options: Abishek Porel/Khaleel Ahmed, Lizaad Williams, Washington Sundar, Lalit Yadav

  • April 24, 2024 16:01
    Which uncapped Indian batter has impressed the most?

    IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma to Riyan Parag - Five uncapped Indian batters who have impressed in this Indian Premier League season

    IPL 2024: Here are the Indian uncapped batters who have risen to the fore with telling performances

  • April 24, 2024 15:53
    Squads

    DELHI CAPITALS

    Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

    GUJARAT TITANS

    Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

  • April 24, 2024 15:36
    Match Preview

    A heavy spell of rain and strong gusts of wind interrupted the practice sessions on the eve of the IPL 2024 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

    Both teams have had similar disruptions in their attempt to climb up the points table this season, failing to string together a series of positive results.

    Another loss at home could put DC’s chances of making it to the playoffs in serious jeopardy. The team’s self-confidence would have also taken a significant hit after the drubbing its bowlers received against Sunrisers Hyderabad in its previous encounter. 

    CHECK OUT THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

    DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals looks to stay afloat as it hosts Gujarat Titans

    A heavy spell of rain and strong gusts of wind interrupted the practice sessions on the eve of the IPL 2024 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. 

  • April 24, 2024 15:28
    Live streaming info

    Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 be played?

    Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

    When will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 be played?

    Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be played on April 24, 2024.

    What time will Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match start?

    Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. 

    What time will the toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match happen?

    The toss of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST. 

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match on April 24?

    Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?

    Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • April 24, 2024 15:20
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Delhi Capitals /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant’s Delhi Capitals takes on Gill’s Gujarat Titans; Toss at 7 p.m., squad, predicted playing XI;
    Team Sportstar
  2. Olympics: Salt Lake City poised for 2034 Winter Games award
    Reuters
  3. French athlete Bosse banned for a year, four months after retirement
    AFP
  4. DC vs GT IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. DC vs GT Toss updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals or Gujarat Titans- who will win coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant’s Delhi Capitals takes on Gill’s Gujarat Titans; Toss at 7 p.m., squad, predicted playing XI;
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Stoinis still keen to represent Australia despite loss of central contract
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: CSK coach Fleming praises Ruturaj Gaikwad, Stoinis centuries; admits toss played role in LSG loss
    Nigamanth P
  5. DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant’s Delhi Capitals takes on Gill’s Gujarat Titans; Toss at 7 p.m., squad, predicted playing XI;
    Team Sportstar
  2. Olympics: Salt Lake City poised for 2034 Winter Games award
    Reuters
  3. French athlete Bosse banned for a year, four months after retirement
    AFP
  4. DC vs GT IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment