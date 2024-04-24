DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant’s Delhi Capitals takes on Gill’s Gujarat Titans; Toss at 7 p.m., squad, predicted playing XI;

- April 24, 2024 17:02DC vs GT Dream11 Fanstasy Team
WICKETKEEPERS
Rishab Pant, Abhishek Porel
BATTERS
Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk (VC)
ALL-ROUNDERS
Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia
BOWLERS
Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma
Team Composition: DC 6:5 GT Credits Left: 11.5
- April 24, 2024 16:41Ponting on DC’s bowling woes ahead of GT clash
IPL 2024: ‘Under pressure, a lot of plans went out the window,’ says Ponting on DC’s bowling woes ahead of GT clash
Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting said the lacklustre bowling effort against Sunrisers Hyderabad holds plenty of lessons for his team ahead of the IPL 2024 match versus Gujarat Titans
- April 24, 2024 16:35Gujarat Titans Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, BR Sharath (wk), Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad.
Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, BR Sharath (wk), Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
Impact Player Options: Sai Sudharasan/Mohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Kartik Tyagi, Sai Kishore.
- April 24, 2024 16:26Delhi Capitals Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abhishek Porel Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.
Bowl 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.
Impact Player options: Abishek Porel/Khaleel Ahmed, Lizaad Williams, Washington Sundar, Lalit Yadav
- April 24, 2024 16:01Which uncapped Indian batter has impressed the most?
- April 24, 2024 15:53Squads
DELHI CAPITALS
Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
GUJARAT TITANS
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.
- April 24, 2024 15:36Match Preview
A heavy spell of rain and strong gusts of wind interrupted the practice sessions on the eve of the IPL 2024 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Both teams have had similar disruptions in their attempt to climb up the points table this season, failing to string together a series of positive results.
Another loss at home could put DC’s chances of making it to the playoffs in serious jeopardy. The team’s self-confidence would have also taken a significant hit after the drubbing its bowlers received against Sunrisers Hyderabad in its previous encounter.
CHECK OUT THE FULL PREVIEW HERE
- April 24, 2024 15:28Live streaming info
Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 be played?
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.
When will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 be played?
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be played on April 24, 2024.
What time will Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match start?
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
What time will the toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match happen?
The toss of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match on April 24?
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- April 24, 2024 15:20Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
