DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant’s Delhi Capitals takes on Gill’s Gujarat Titans; Toss at 7 p.m., squad, predicted playing XI;

Match Preview

A heavy spell of rain and strong gusts of wind interrupted the practice sessions on the eve of the IPL 2024 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Both teams have had similar disruptions in their attempt to climb up the points table this season, failing to string together a series of positive results.

Another loss at home could put DC’s chances of making it to the playoffs in serious jeopardy. The team’s self-confidence would have also taken a significant hit after the drubbing its bowlers received against Sunrisers Hyderabad in its previous encounter.

