DC vs GT IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match today?

IPL 2024: Here are the live streaming and telecast details for the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 07:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk during a practice session.
Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 be played?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 be played?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be played on April 24, 2024.

What time will Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match start?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match on April 24?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

