DC vs GT IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match today?

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Which TV channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match on April 24?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.