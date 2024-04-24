MagazineBuy Print

French athlete Bosse banned for a year, four months after retirement

Bosse announced his decision to retire because of recurrent injuries just seven months before the Paris Olympics.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 17:13 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Pierre-Ambroise Bosse of France was banned for a year by the French anti-doping agency after missing three drugs tests.
infoIcon

France’s former world 800m champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse, who announced his retirement in December, was on Wednesday banned for a year by the French anti-doping agency after missing three drugs tests between September 2022-June 2023.

Bosse announced his decision to retire because of recurrent injuries just seven months before the Paris Olympics.

The 31-year-old failed to recover after undergoing surgery on his right thigh last year and had not competed since April 2023.

READ | Sreeshankar undergoes knee surgery in Doha

Bosse finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics but was eliminated before the finals in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

He has never regained the form which saw him crowned world champion over 800m in London in 2017.

He won bronze at the European championships in 2012 and 2018.

