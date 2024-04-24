MagazineBuy Print

DC vs GT Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip today - Delhi Capitals or Gujarat Titans?

DC vs GT: Check the toss result and updates from the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 16:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during toss in the reverse fixture IPL 2024.
File Photo: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during toss in the reverse fixture IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during toss in the reverse fixture IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 40 of the IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Dehli on Wednesday.

FOLLOW | LIVE SCORE: DC VS GT MATCH UPDATES

Toss set to happen at 7PM IST.

DC - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3 - LWLWL

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 -LLW

GT - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 - LW

Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0 -WLLLW

Arun Jaitley stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla stadium) - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 4;

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 5;

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Delhi Capitals /

Gujarat Titans

