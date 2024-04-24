Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 40 of the IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Dehli on Wednesday.
FOLLOW | LIVE SCORE: DC VS GT MATCH UPDATES
DC - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3 - LWLWL
Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 -LLW
GT - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 - LW
Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0 -WLLLW
Arun Jaitley stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla stadium) - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games
Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 4;
Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 5;
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs GT Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip today - Delhi Capitals or Gujarat Titans?
- Indian football: Which clubs were promoted and relegated across all levels of senior men’s football?
- DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant’s Delhi Capitals takes on Gill’s Gujarat Titans; Toss at 7 p.m., squad, predicted playing XI;
- Olympics: Salt Lake City poised for 2034 Winter Games award
- French athlete Bosse banned for a year, four months after retirement
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE