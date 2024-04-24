DC vs GT Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip today - Delhi Capitals or Gujarat Titans?

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 40 of the IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Dehli on Wednesday.

Toss set to happen at 7PM IST.

DC - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3 - LWLWL

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 -LLW

GT - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 - LW

Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0 -WLLLW

Arun Jaitley stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla stadium) - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 4;

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 5;