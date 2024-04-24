MagazineBuy Print

Uganda names Abhay Sharma as coach ahead of T20 World Cup

Uganda has booked its place in the competition for the first time and will be among 20 teams at the tournament being jointly hosted by the United States and the West Indies from June 1.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 08:57 IST , NAIROBI - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Former Indian first class cricketer Abhay Sharma.
The Uganda Cricket Association on Tuesday named Indian former first-class cricketer Abhay Sharma as the new head coach of the men’s national team in the run-up to the Twenty20 World Cup.

The UCA announced Sharma’s appointment on a three-year working contract in a statement on its website, saying he brought a “wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead the Cricket Cranes into their next chapter of success”.

Sharma has previous coaching stints with India A and India Under-19s, as well as the Indian women’s cricket team and the Delhi Ranji Trophy team, the UCA said.

“I am here to contribute to the team’s aspirations, which include defeating the top sides in the world in the upcoming World Cup,” the 54-year-old Sharma said in the statement.

“While Uganda Cricket has performed well in the last 12 months, there are areas, particularly fielding, where we need to improve.”

