MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Late Milik strike sends Juventus into Coppa Italia final

Record 14-times winners Juventus, which lifted its last trophy to date when it won the Italian Cup in 2020-21, has reached its 22nd Coppa Italia final.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 08:01 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus’ Arkadiusz Milik celebrates after the match.
Juventus’ Arkadiusz Milik celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Juventus’ Arkadiusz Milik celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A late goal by striker Arkadiusz Milik sent Juventus into the final of Coppa Italia with a 3-2 aggregate win over Lazio despite a 2-1 defeat in the second leg of their semifinal on Tuesday.

Juventus beat Lazio 2-0 at home in the first leg but forward Valentin Castellanos levelled the tie when he scored twice by the 48th minute, before substitute Milik netted the decider from close range seven minutes from time.

Record 14-times winners Juventus, which lifted its last trophy to date when it won the Italian Cup in 2020-21, has reached its 22nd Coppa Italia final.

Lazio were quick to revive the fans’ hopes for a turnaround from the first leg’s deficit when Castellanos outjumped the Juve defence to give the hosts the lead on the night with a towering header in the 12th minute, nodding home a Luis Alberto corner.

He could have scored the second just before halftime, when he broke into the area after latching on to another neat pass by Alberto, but Juve keeper Mattia Perin kept his low shot out.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Arsenal hammers Chelsea to move three points clear at the top

However, Castellanos made no mistake after the break when Alberto teed him up just outside the box and the Argentine sent the ball low past Perin and into the net to level the tie.

That shook Juventus up and Dusan Vlahovic had two close chances soon after, before Milik struck from point-blank range to book the spot in the final.

Filip Kostic sent a long cross from the left and across the face of the goal for Timothy Weah, who squared the ball to Milik and the Poland striker finished with a tap-in two minutes after entering the pitch.

Atalanta hosts Fiorentina in the other semifinal on Wednesday after the Viola earned a 1-0 advantage in the first leg.

The final will be played at Stadio Olimpico on May 15.

Related stories

Related Topics

Arkadiusz Milik /

Juventus /

Coppa Italia /

Lazio /

Mattia Perin /

Dusan Vlahovic /

Filip Kostic /

Atalanta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Late Milik strike sends Juventus into Coppa Italia final
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Arsenal hammers Chelsea to move three points clear at the top
    Reuters
  3. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: When, where to watch FCG v MCFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs GT IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Late Milik strike sends Juventus into Coppa Italia final
    Reuters
  2. Roma’s Ndicka fit to resume sports activity after on-field collapse
    Reuters
  3. Spanish judge freezes a bank account of Pique’s company amid probe into Saudi deal to host Super Cup
    AP
  4. Ten Hag comes out fighting and calls reactions to Man United’s FA Cup semifinal win ‘a disgrace’
    AP
  5. UEFA picks two video review referees at center of controversy for Euro 2024 duty
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Late Milik strike sends Juventus into Coppa Italia final
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Arsenal hammers Chelsea to move three points clear at the top
    Reuters
  3. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: When, where to watch FCG v MCFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs GT IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment