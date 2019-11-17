Home IPL IPL 2020 auction: Most overseas players released from Australia followed by New Zealand Among the 34 overseas players released, there were nine Australians, seven from New Zealand, seven South Africans, five from England, five Windies and one Bangladesh cricketer. Team Sportstar 17 November, 2019 14:05 IST Jason Behrendorff was released by the Mumbai Indians. - PTI Team Sportstar 17 November, 2019 14:05 IST A total of 71 players were released by the eight IPL franchises ahead of the auction in Kolkata on December 19.Among the 34 overseas players who were released, there were nine Australian, seven New Zealand, seven South African, five English, five West Indies and one Bangladesh cricketer.Last year, the IPL teams finalised a list of 346 players — pruned from the original 1003 — who were part of the December 18 auction in Jaipur.Australia tops the list of international players released before this year's auction. Interestingly, Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch had chosen not to enter the IPL auction in 2018, keeping in mind the World Cup in England, and then the Ashes series.England's Sam Curran, who has been released by Kings XI Punjab this time, was one of the finds of 2018 as an all-rounder, and had put himself in a group of nine capped players who had listed themselves at the maximum base price of Rs 2 Crore.Australia: 9Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Chris Lynn, Ashton Turner, Ben Cutting, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Marcus Stoinis, Matt KellyNew Zealand: 7Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim SoutheeSouth Africa: 7David Miller, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Dale Steyn, Heinrich KlassenWest Indies: 5Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Shimron HetmyerEngland: 5Sam Billings, David Willey, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Liam LivingstoneBangladesh: 1Shakib Al Hasan Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.