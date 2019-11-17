IPL 2020 auction: Most overseas players released from Australia followed by New Zealand

A total of 71 players were released by the eight IPL franchises ahead of the auction in Kolkata on December 19.

Among the 34 overseas players who were released, there were nine Australian, seven New Zealand, seven South African, five English, five West Indies and one Bangladesh cricketer.

Last year, the IPL teams finalised a list of 346 players — pruned from the original 1003 — who were part of the December 18 auction in Jaipur.

Australia tops the list of international players released before this year's auction. Interestingly, Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch had chosen not to enter the IPL auction in 2018, keeping in mind the World Cup in England, and then the Ashes series.

England's Sam Curran, who has been released by Kings XI Punjab this time, was one of the finds of 2018 as an all-rounder, and had put himself in a group of nine capped players who had listed themselves at the maximum base price of Rs 2 Crore.