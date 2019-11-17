IPL

IPL 2020 auction: Most overseas players released from Australia followed by New Zealand

Among the 34 overseas players released, there were nine Australians, seven from New Zealand, seven South Africans, five from England, five Windies and one Bangladesh cricketer.

17 November, 2019 14:05 IST

Jason Behrendorff was released by the Mumbai Indians.   -  PTI

A total of 71 players were released by the eight IPL franchises ahead of the auction in Kolkata on December 19.

Among the 34 overseas players who were released, there were nine Australian, seven New Zealand, seven South African, five English, five West Indies and one Bangladesh cricketer.

Last year, the IPL teams finalised a list of 346 players — pruned from the original 1003 — who were part of the December 18 auction in Jaipur.

Australia tops the list of international players released before this year's auction. Interestingly, Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch had chosen not to enter the IPL auction in 2018, keeping in mind the World Cup in England, and then the Ashes series.

England's Sam Curran, who has been released by Kings XI Punjab this time, was one of the finds of 2018 as an all-rounder, and had put himself in a group of nine capped players who had listed themselves at the maximum base price of Rs 2 Crore.

Australia: 9

Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Chris Lynn, Ashton Turner, Ben Cutting, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Kelly

New Zealand: 7

Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee

South Africa: 7

David Miller, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klassen

West Indies: 5

Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer

England: 5

Sam Billings, David Willey, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Liam Livingstone

Bangladesh: 1

Shakib Al Hasan

