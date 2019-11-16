Home IPL IPL 2020: Top 10 surprise releases by franchises ahead of auction Overall, 71 players were released by the eight IPL franchises including 34 overseas cricketers. There will be a total of 73 slots available at the auction. Team Sportstar 16 November, 2019 14:26 IST KKR released Chris Lynn ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 16 November, 2019 14:26 IST Overall, 71 players were released by the eight Indian Premier League franchises including 34 overseas cricketers. There will be a total of 73 slots available at the auction in Kolkata on December 19, including 29 overseas players. Here's a list of top 10 surprise releases:Chris Lynn (Kolkata Knight Riders)Jaydev Unadkat (Rajasthan Royals) andVarun Chakravarthy (Kings XI Punjab)Chris Morris (Delhi Capitals)Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab)Sam Curran (Kings XI Punjab)David Miller (Kings XI Punjab)Robin Uthappa (Kolkata Knight Riders)Nathan Coulter-Nile (Royal Challengers Bangalore)Alzarri Joseph (Mumbai Indians) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.