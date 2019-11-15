IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings retains Lungi Ngidi

South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi is all set to return to the Chennai Super Kings fold in IPL 2020 with his injury-replacement from last season, Scott Kuggeleijn, making way for the Protea bowler.

New Zealand’s medium-fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn had been drafted into the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in place of injured Ngidi. Ngidi had missed the IPL last season after sustaining an injury.

Super thanks to Scott Kuggeleijn who pounced in as the injury-replacement last year. Singham @NgidiLungi will be back in the Summer of '20! #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/cJ72b5X4h2 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 15, 2019

He had suffered a side strain in South Africa's ODI series against Sri Lanka. South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee Moosajee had said: "Lungi felt discomfort while bowling during the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands and immediately stopped bowling. Further scans revealed a Grade II muscle strain which will need up to four weeks of rest followed by a rehab programme leading up to the World Cup."

Ngidi had the second best economy rate (6) in IPL 2018.

Before the side strain that kept him out of 2019 IPL, a knee injury in Australia in late 2018, had sidelined him for three months, a hip injury in early 2017 kept him out of a tour to New Zealand, and an abdominal injury forced him out of five ODIs against Sri Lanka.