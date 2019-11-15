Home IPL IPL 2020: The complete list of players Sunrisers Hyderabad released and retained One of Punjab's international recruits, Shakib Al Hasan, has been banned by the ICC for a year for failing to report bookie approach, and will miss out on the IPL. Team Sportstar 15 November, 2019 18:53 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad will miss the services of Shakib Al Hasan. - BCCI Team Sportstar 15 November, 2019 18:53 IST Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan have been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The franchise, however, has retained 18 players ahead of the Indian Premier League auction.While it has released some of the top names, the franchise has decided to retain youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.One of its international recruits, Shakib Al Hasan, has been banned by the ICC for a year for failing to report bookie approach, and has been released.RETAINEDKane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.RELEASEDMartin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.