IPL 2020: The complete list of players Sunrisers Hyderabad released and retained

Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan have been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The franchise, however, has retained 18 players ahead of the Indian Premier League auction.

While it has released some of the top names, the franchise has decided to retain youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

One of its international recruits, Shakib Al Hasan, has been banned by the ICC for a year for failing to report bookie approach, and has been released.