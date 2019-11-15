IPL 2020: The complete list of players Kings XI Punjab released and retained

Kings XI Punjab has released its ‘mystery spinner’ Varun Chakravarthy ahead of the Indian Premier League auction. In the auction held in Jaipur last year, Kings XI had bought Varun for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, but the Tamil Nadu spinner failed to impress with limited opportunities he had, before being ruled out with injury.

Along with Varun, the franchise has released six other players -- Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, David Miller, Moises Henriques and Agnivesh Ayachi.

With the inclusion of Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham via trades, Kings XI Punjab currently has 16 players in the team comprising five batsmen, seven bowlers, two wicket-keepers and two all-rounders.

The minimum squad size in the IPL needs to be 18 and a maximum of 25 with no more than eight overseas players, which means KXIP needs to bring in two more members and can go up to nine, of which a maximum of eight can be overseas players.