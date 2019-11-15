Home IPL IPL 2020: The complete list of players Rajasthan Royals released and retained Going into this December’s auctions for the 2020 edition, Rajasthan Royals now has the option of filling up slots for 11 domestic and four foreign players. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 15 November, 2019 18:09 IST Rajasthan Royals has decided to retain the core team and under the guidance of new coach, Andrew McDonald, Steven Smith will lead the Royals. - Getty Images Shayan Acharya Mumbai 15 November, 2019 18:09 IST Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas and Ish Sodhi are some of the top international cricketers to be released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the Indian Premier League auction.As reported earlier by Sportstar, the franchise has also released its fast bowler, Jaydev Unadkat -- who was bought last year for a whopping Rs 8.5 crore. Along with Unadkat, the franchise has also released Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla and Sudheshan Midhun.It, however, has decided to retain the core team and under the guidance of new coach, Andrew McDonald, Steven Smith will lead the Royals.READ: IPL 2020: The complete list of players traded ahead of auction“I’m looking forward to my first season as the coach of the Royals. My main objective will be to work on improving the squad and set a style of cricket that can win us the IPL. We have done some trades keeping in mind the combination that we wish to establish and will further work on securing players during the auction that are required to fill necessary roles,” McDonald said.Rajasthan Royals now has a total purse of Rs 28.9 crores available for the auction. Retained Players: Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan VohraReleased players: Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.