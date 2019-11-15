IPL 2020: The complete list of players Rajasthan Royals released and retained

Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas and Ish Sodhi are some of the top international cricketers to be released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the Indian Premier League auction.

As reported earlier by Sportstar, the franchise has also released its fast bowler, Jaydev Unadkat -- who was bought last year for a whopping Rs 8.5 crore. Along with Unadkat, the franchise has also released Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla and Sudheshan Midhun.

It, however, has decided to retain the core team and under the guidance of new coach, Andrew McDonald, Steven Smith will lead the Royals.

“I’m looking forward to my first season as the coach of the Royals. My main objective will be to work on improving the squad and set a style of cricket that can win us the IPL. We have done some trades keeping in mind the combination that we wish to establish and will further work on securing players during the auction that are required to fill necessary roles,” McDonald said.

Rajasthan Royals now has a total purse of Rs 28.9 crores available for the auction.