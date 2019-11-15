IPL 2020: The complete list of players Chennai Super Kings released and retained

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, on Friday, released Sam Billings, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey, David Willey and Mohit Sharma on Friday.

English all-rounder Willey missed the 2019 IPL due to personal reasons as he and his wife were expecting their second child.

Sending you all the whistles for an all-round show all round the year! May the Good Will continue, as always! #Relea5ingToday #SuperForever #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/USW4IzIgtx — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 15, 2019

Since it was not an injury, the team couldn't get a replacement as well, for the Yorkshire man. Incidentally, the 29-year-old joined the team as a replacement for Kedar Jadhav in 2018 after the latter injured himself during the first match of that season.

The team is looking to go into the auction with close to Rs 14.6 Crores in its kitty.