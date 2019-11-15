Home IPL IPL 2020: The complete list of players Chennai Super Kings released and retained IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, on Friday, released Sam Billings, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey, David Willey and Mohit Sharma on Friday. Team Sportstar 15 November, 2019 16:26 IST Sam Billings has been released by CSK ahead of IPL 2020 auction. - K. PICHUMANI Team Sportstar 15 November, 2019 16:26 IST IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, on Friday, released Sam Billings, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey, David Willey and Mohit Sharma on Friday.English all-rounder Willey missed the 2019 IPL due to personal reasons as he and his wife were expecting their second child. Sending you all the whistles for an all-round show all round the year! May the Good Will continue, as always! #Relea5ingToday #SuperForever #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/USW4IzIgtx— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 15, 2019 READ: Ajinkya Rahane moves to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan RoyalsSince it was not an injury, the team couldn't get a replacement as well, for the Yorkshire man. Incidentally, the 29-year-old joined the team as a replacement for Kedar Jadhav in 2018 after the latter injured himself during the first match of that season.The team is looking to go into the auction with close to Rs 14.6 Crores in its kitty.Retained: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan, Harbhajan Singh, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma.Released: Sam Billings, David Willey, Mohit Sharma, Dhruv Shorey and Chaitanya Bishnoi. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.