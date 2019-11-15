IPL 2020: Full list of players retained, released and traded

The Indian Premier League trade window closed on Friday and there were quite a few interesting tweaks the franchises went for ahead of the auction in December.

Delhi Capitals successfully roped in Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals for the 2020 IPL season. India's Test vice-captain represented Royals in seven seasons and was its top run-getter with 2810 runs from 100 matches.

The side also traded-off Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia to the Royals. Tewatia started his IPL career with Royals in 2014 and also played for them in 2015 before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2017 and then to Delhi for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin had moved to Delhi from Punjab and the Royals successfully traded-off bowling all-rounder K. Gowtham to Punjab. Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni also moved to Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings too released five players from its previous year's squad on Friday: Sam Billings, David Willey, Mohit Sharma, Dhruv Shorey and Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, roped in Siddhesh Lad from Mumbai Indians who might be filling in for the outgoing Robin Uthappa in the middle order.

Here’s the complete list of player trades ahead of the auction:

Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals) - ₹20 lakh Sherfane Rutherford (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹6.2 crore Ravichandran Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals) - ₹7.6 crore Jagadeesha Suchith (Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab) - ₹20 lakh Trent Boult (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹2.2 crore Krishnappa Gowtham (Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab) - ₹6.2 crore Ankit Rajpoot (Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹3 crore Dhawal Kulkarni (Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹75 lakh Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals) - ₹4 crore Rahul Tewatia (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹3 crore Siddhesh Lad (Mumbai Indians to Kolkata Knight Riders) - ₹20 lakh

Also, below is the full list of the players retained, traded in, traded out and released: