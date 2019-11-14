Home IPL Chennai Super Kings likely to release five players on deadline day CSK sent out a cryptic tweet reading "Relea5ing tomorrow!" on Thursday. Team Sportstar Chennai 14 November, 2019 23:57 IST It is understood that apart from Sam Billings and Mohit Sharma, English all-rounder David Willey could also be released and the final call on him is to be taken on Friday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Chennai 14 November, 2019 23:57 IST Chennai Super Kings is likely to release five players from its previous year squad on Friday, which happens to be the deadline day. The team sent a cryptic tweet on Thursday reading "Relea5ing tomorrow!". Relea5ing tomorrow! — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 14, 2019 It is understood that apart from Sam Billings and Mohit Sharma, English all-rounder David Willey could also be released. The final call on him, however, will be taken on Friday. The all-rounder missed the 2019 IPL due to personal reasons as he and his wife were expecting their second child.READ: Ajinkya Rahane moves to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan RoyalsSince it was not an injury, the team couldn't get a replacement as well, for the Yorkshire man. Incidentally, the 29-year-old joined the team as a replacement for Kedar Jadhav in 2018 after the latter injured himself during the first match of that season.The team is looking to go into the auction with close to Rs 12 crores in its kitty. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.