Chennai Super Kings likely to release five players on deadline day

Chennai Super Kings is likely to release five players from its previous year squad on Friday, which happens to be the deadline day. The team sent a cryptic tweet on Thursday reading "Relea5ing tomorrow!".

Relea5ing tomorrow! — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 14, 2019

It is understood that apart from Sam Billings and Mohit Sharma, English all-rounder David Willey could also be released. The final call on him, however, will be taken on Friday. The all-rounder missed the 2019 IPL due to personal reasons as he and his wife were expecting their second child.

Since it was not an injury, the team couldn't get a replacement as well, for the Yorkshire man. Incidentally, the 29-year-old joined the team as a replacement for Kedar Jadhav in 2018 after the latter injured himself during the first match of that season.

The team is looking to go into the auction with close to Rs 12 crores in its kitty.