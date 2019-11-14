Prithvi Shaw back in Mumbai squad, to play from November 17

After being suspended for eight months for violating Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s anti-doping code, young Prithvi Shaw has been included in the 15-member Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, he will be eligible to play from November 17.

Earlier, Mumbai selector, Milind Rege, had told Sportstar that Shaw will be brought in to the side once his suspension gets over and on Thursday, when the Mumbai Cricket Association announced squads for the last two games and the super league stage, the 20-year-old's name was included in the list.

It is believed that Shaw will don the Mumbai jersey for its last league match against Assam at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

After a terrific start to his Test career against the West Indies, Shaw suffered a career-threatening injury during the tour to Australia in December, last year. From there, it has been a tough ride for the Mumbai boy.

On November 9, when Shaw had turned 20, he had assured fans that his 2.0 version would be displayed soon.

“I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon. #motivation #hardwork #believe,” he had tweeted on his birthday.

While Shaw’s return will boost Mumbai, the team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in the remaining matches.