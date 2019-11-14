India vs Bangladesh: Mominul regrets decision to bat first

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque blamed himself for electing to bat in the first Test against India that started on Thursday. The Indian pacers ran through the visitor dismissing the side for 150.



“At times, your decision can be right, it can be wrong too. You can gauge that at the end of the day. If you finish the innings nicely, this thought wouldn’t have come. Mushi [Mushfiqur Rahim] and I adapted well and built a partnership. We struggled after the sudden collapse.



“I feel the decision to bat first was not correct. It is totally my fault,” he said.



Mominul, however, had the grit to stitch a 68-run stand with Rahim — the highest in Bangladesh’s innings — but his dismissal on 37 (99/4) led to a collapse. The next six wickets fell in quick succession. “A lot of players adapted like Mushi and Liton. It was probably my fault that I got out at a wrong time. If we could have continued for long, we could have got a good score.

“The wicket was not unplayable, but when you are playing against a top bowling side, you have to be mentally strong. I think we lacked on the mindset. They are a No. 1 bowling side,” added Mominul.



Bangladesh decided to rest pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman, perhaps to manage his workload better as he is injury-prone and prepare him for the pink ball Test. He could be a threat with the pink ball.



In his absence, young quicks Abu Jayed and Ebadat Hossain tried to make the ball talk but did not prove effective in their 19 overs. “They have not played much Test cricket. They will take time to settle down. To be honest, we don’t have enough four-day bowlers in our stock. Bangladesh always concentrates more on the batting, that’s why we played two fast bowlers and an extra batsman,” he reasoned.