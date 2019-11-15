Home IPL IPL 2020: The complete list of players Mumbai Indians released and retained Going into this December’s auctions for the 2020 edition, Mumbai Indians now has the option of filling up slots for five domestic and two foreign players. Team Sportstar 15 November, 2019 17:25 IST Defending champion Mumbai Indians has released 12 players, which includes Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks and Ben Cutting. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 15 November, 2019 17:25 IST Defending champion Mumbai Indians has retained its core team, which helped it win the fourth Indian Premier League title. The franchise, however, has released 12 players, which includes Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks and Ben Cutting.Even though it released Yuvraj Singh, the former India batsman would have anyway not been able to play the league as he retired in June, this year.Going into this December’s auctions for the 2020 edition, Mumbai Indians now has the option of filling up slots for five domestic and two foreign players.Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni (Traded in), Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford (Traded in), Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult (Traded in).Released players: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Markande (Traded out), Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Siddhesh Lad (Traded out), Alzarri Joseph. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.