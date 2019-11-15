IPL 2020: The complete list of players Mumbai Indians released and retained

Defending champion Mumbai Indians has retained its core team, which helped it win the fourth Indian Premier League title. The franchise, however, has released 12 players, which includes Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks and Ben Cutting.

Even though it released Yuvraj Singh, the former India batsman would have anyway not been able to play the league as he retired in June, this year.

Going into this December’s auctions for the 2020 edition, Mumbai Indians now has the option of filling up slots for five domestic and two foreign players.