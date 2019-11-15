Cricket Cricket MS Dhoni practises in Ranchi, unlikely to play against West Indies Dhoni has hit the nets in his hometown Ranchi but is unlikely to make himself available for the upcoming limited-overs home series against the West Indies. PTI NEW DELHI 15 November, 2019 16:44 IST Ever since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, Dhoni’s future has been a subject of intense speculation. - Getty Images PTI NEW DELHI 15 November, 2019 16:44 IST Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hit the nets in his hometown Ranchi but it is unlikely that the talismanic former captain will make himself available for the upcoming limited-overs home series against the West Indies next month.Dhoni, who has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July, had a net session at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday, raising hopes of a comeback.However, he remains unavailable for the three T20s and as many ODIs against the West Indies starting December 6 in Mumbai.“He is not available for the West Indies series,” a BCCI official said.Ever since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, Dhoni’s future has been a subject of intense speculation but Dhoni himself has not spoken a word on it.The Indian team, as mentioned by chief selector MSK Prasad, seems to have moved on with Rishabh Pant becoming the number one choice in the shorter formats. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.