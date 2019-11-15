India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal hits second Test double hundred

After hitting his maiden Test double hundred against South Africa in in Visakhapatnam, Agarwal on Friday brought up his second double ton against Bangladesh in Indore. He reached the landmark with a six off Mehidy Hasan.

Agarwal's innings was studded with 25 fours and five sixes and had helped India's lead past 200.

Agarwal played his first Test in Australia at the MCG and began his career with a gutsy 76 and a fluent 42 as India won by 137 runs.

Agarwal followed it up with a knock of 77 runs in the next Test in Sydney before scores of 5, 16, 55 and 4 in the two-Test series against the West Indies.

Agarwal was the second highest run-getter in the just concluded Test series against South Africa, racking up 340 runs in four innings at an average of 85, second only to Rohit Sharma's 529 at 132.25.