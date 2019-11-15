Umesh Yadav smashes three sixes in unbeaten 10-ball cameo

Umesh Yadav on Friday put the dancing shoes on against Bangladesh in Indore, hammering three sixes and a four during his entertaining unbeaten 10-ball cameo.

Yadav took a liking to Ebadat Hossain, collecting two back-to-back sixes off the medium pacer.

Yadav's whirlwind knock coupled with Ravindra Jadeja's fifty helped India score 400 runs in a day, only the third time it has achieved the feat.

This, however, wasn't the first time Yadav had taken the bowlers to the cleaners. In the recently concluded three-match Test series against South Africa, Yadav had tarnished George Linde's figures, bludgeoning five sixes in the space of seven balls.

India was 493/6 at the end of second day's play.