IPL 2020: Slots and purse left with all eight teams ahead of auction Here's the complete list of slots and purse left with all eight teams ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions in Kolkata in December. Team Sportstar 15 November, 2019 17:55 IST The eight franchises have a total available purse of Rs 207.65 crore. As another Indian Premier League auction is round the corner, here is a sneak-peek into the full list of the slots available for each team and the money it can spend on the table.The eight franchises have a total available purse of Rs 207.65 crore. While Chennai Super Kings needs to just fill five slots, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have 11 each.Here are the details of the slots and the purse remaining for each team.TeamPurse remainingSlots availableOverseas slotChennai Super KingsRs 14.60 Crore52Delhi CapitalsRs 27.85 Crore115Kings XI PunjabRs 42.70 Crore94Kolkata Knight RidersRs 35.65 Crore114Mumbai IndiansRs 13.05 Crore72Rajasthan RoyalsRs 28.90 Crore114Royal Challengers BangaloreRs 27.90 Crore126Sunrisers HyderabadRs 17.00 Crore72 List of retained and released playersChennai Super KingsReleased: Sam Billings, David Willey, Mohit Sharma, Dhruv Shorey and Chaitanya Bishnoi.SunRisers HyderabadReleased: Shakib al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda and Ricky Bhui.Mumbai IndiansReleased: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Markande (Traded out), Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Siddhesh Lad (Traded out), Alzarri Joseph.Kings XI PunjabReleased: David Miller, Sam Curran and Andrew TyeKolkata Knight RidersChris Lynn, Robin UthappaRoyal Challengers BangaloreShimron Hetmeyer, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim SoutheeRajasthan RoyalsAshton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudhesan Midhun.Delhi CapitalsHanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayappa.The IPL 2020 auction will be held in Kolkata on December 19.