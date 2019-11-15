IPL 2020: Slots and purse left with all eight teams ahead of auction

As another Indian Premier League auction is round the corner, here is a sneak-peek into the full list of the slots available for each team and the money it can spend on the table.

The eight franchises have a total available purse of Rs 207.65 crore. While Chennai Super Kings needs to just fill five slots, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have 11 each.

Here are the details of the slots and the purse remaining for each team.

Team Purse remaining Slots available Overseas slot Chennai Super Kings Rs 14.60 Crore 5 2 Delhi Capitals Rs 27.85 Crore 11 5 Kings XI Punjab Rs 42.70 Crore 9 4 Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 35.65 Crore 11 4 Mumbai Indians Rs 13.05 Crore 7 2 Rajasthan Royals Rs 28.90 Crore 11 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 27.90 Crore 12 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 17.00 Crore 7 2

List of retained and released players

Chennai Super Kings

Released: Sam Billings, David Willey, Mohit Sharma, Dhruv Shorey and Chaitanya Bishnoi.

SunRisers Hyderabad

Released: Shakib al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda and Ricky Bhui.

Mumbai Indians

Released: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Markande (Traded out), Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Siddhesh Lad (Traded out), Alzarri Joseph.

Kings XI Punjab

Released: David Miller, Sam Curran and Andrew Tye

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shimron Hetmeyer, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee

Rajasthan Royals

Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun.

Delhi Capitals

Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayappa.

The IPL 2020 auction will be held in Kolkata on December 19.