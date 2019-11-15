Home IPL IPL 2020: The complete list of players Kolkata Knight Riders released and retained Going into this December’s auctions for the 2020 edition, Kolkata Knight Riders now has the option of filling up slots for 11 domestic and four foreign players. Team Sportstar Chennai 15 November, 2019 18:52 IST Kolkata Knight Riders just missed out on the playoff berth in IPL 2019. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Chennai 15 November, 2019 18:52 IST The Kolkata Knight Riders think tank has hit the reset button ahead of the Indian Premier League auctions in December.The franchise has released four of its foreign players: Australian big-hitter Chris Lynn, Barbadian powerhouse Carlos Brathwaite, Englishman Joe Denly and Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje.Two-time champion KKR had a mediocre 2019, having been knocked out during the group stages. The side's only saving grace was Andre Russell, who put up a one-man show throughout the season.READ: IPL 2020: The complete list of players traded ahead of auctionMoreover, there were rumours about a possible rift in the dressing room, as well.However, this should be a fresh start for the franchise, co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, having released a total of 10 players on Friday. However, it has retained some big names like Russell, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, and Sunil Narine.KKR's only buy during the trade window was Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad, who might be an option in the middle order, now that experienced campaigner Robin Uthappa is no more in the scheme of things.The team now has a total purse of Rs 35.65 crores available for the auction.Retained players:Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi.Released players: Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Srikant Munde, Yarra Prithviraj, Anrich Nortje. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.