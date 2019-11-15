IPL 2020: The complete list of players Kolkata Knight Riders released and retained

The Kolkata Knight Riders think tank has hit the reset button ahead of the Indian Premier League auctions in December.

The franchise has released four of its foreign players: Australian big-hitter Chris Lynn, Barbadian powerhouse Carlos Brathwaite, Englishman Joe Denly and Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje.

Two-time champion KKR had a mediocre 2019, having been knocked out during the group stages. The side's only saving grace was Andre Russell, who put up a one-man show throughout the season.

Moreover, there were rumours about a possible rift in the dressing room, as well.

However, this should be a fresh start for the franchise, co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, having released a total of 10 players on Friday. However, it has retained some big names like Russell, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, and Sunil Narine.

KKR's only buy during the trade window was Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad, who might be an option in the middle order, now that experienced campaigner Robin Uthappa is no more in the scheme of things.

The team now has a total purse of Rs 35.65 crores available for the auction.