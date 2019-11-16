IPL

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings receives auction advice from the Australian Consulate

With INR 14.6 crore available to use in the December auctions, the Australian Consulate in Chennai sent out a request to the city-based team.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 November, 2019 21:50 IST

Australians Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey and Shane Watson have played for Chennai Super Kings through the seasons, earning the adulation of the fan base along the way.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 November, 2019 21:50 IST

The week gone by has been busy as far as the Indian Premier League is concerned. Player trading, releases and potential interests have all come up over the last few days, all keeping the auction on December 19 in mind.

All eyes are now on teams to see who they will pick come D-Day to bolster their squads and consequentially their title chances in the upcoming season.

The Australian Consulate in Chennai lost no time in making its request regarding team selection clear to the three-time IPL champion. In a tweet, the Consulate General said, " We’d love to see more Aussies playing for @ChennaiIPL... just saying."



Several high-profile Australians have been part of Super Kings line-up. Here's a full list of the players who have donned the yellow over the years:
 

READ: IPL Auctions: Date, venue, all you need to know
 

PlayersSeasons at CSK
Matthew Hayden2008-10
Mike Hussey2008-13
George Bailey2009-13
Doug Bollinger2010-12
Ben Hilfenhaus2012-14
Dirk Nannes2013
Ben Laughlin2013
David Hussey2014
John Hastings2014-15
Andrew Tye2015
Shane Watson2018 - present


The Super Kings recently announced its list of released players, letting Scott Kuggeleijn, Sam Billings, David Willey, Chaitanya Bishnoi and Dhruv Shorey go to make way for fresh faces in the dressing room.

READ : IPL 2020: Full list of players retained, released and traded

With INR 14.6 crore at the team's disposal this December, the team could be eyeing the services of Aussie stars like Chris Lynn, Ashton Turner and Marcus Stoinis.

 Related