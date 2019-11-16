IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings receives auction advice from the Australian Consulate

The week gone by has been busy as far as the Indian Premier League is concerned. Player trading, releases and potential interests have all come up over the last few days, all keeping the auction on December 19 in mind.

All eyes are now on teams to see who they will pick come D-Day to bolster their squads and consequentially their title chances in the upcoming season.

The Australian Consulate in Chennai lost no time in making its request regarding team selection clear to the three-time IPL champion. In a tweet, the Consulate General said, " We’d love to see more Aussies playing for @ChennaiIPL... just saying."





Several high-profile Australians have been part of Super Kings line-up. Here's a full list of the players who have donned the yellow over the years:

Players Seasons at CSK Matthew Hayden 2008-10 Mike Hussey 2008-13 George Bailey 2009-13 Doug Bollinger 2010-12 Ben Hilfenhaus 2012-14 Dirk Nannes 2013 Ben Laughlin 2013 David Hussey 2014 John Hastings 2014-15 Andrew Tye 2015 Shane Watson 2018 - present



The Super Kings recently announced its list of released players, letting Scott Kuggeleijn, Sam Billings, David Willey, Chaitanya Bishnoi and Dhruv Shorey go to make way for fresh faces in the dressing room.



With INR 14.6 crore at the team's disposal this December, the team could be eyeing the services of Aussie stars like Chris Lynn, Ashton Turner and Marcus Stoinis.