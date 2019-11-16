Home IPL IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings receives auction advice from the Australian Consulate With INR 14.6 crore available to use in the December auctions, the Australian Consulate in Chennai sent out a request to the city-based team. Team Sportstar 16 November, 2019 21:50 IST Australians Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey and Shane Watson have played for Chennai Super Kings through the seasons, earning the adulation of the fan base along the way. Team Sportstar 16 November, 2019 21:50 IST The week gone by has been busy as far as the Indian Premier League is concerned. Player trading, releases and potential interests have all come up over the last few days, all keeping the auction on December 19 in mind. All eyes are now on teams to see who they will pick come D-Day to bolster their squads and consequentially their title chances in the upcoming season.The Australian Consulate in Chennai lost no time in making its request regarding team selection clear to the three-time IPL champion. In a tweet, the Consulate General said, " We’d love to see more Aussies playing for @ChennaiIPL... just saying." We’d love to see more Aussies playing for @ChennaiIPL... just saying #WhistlePodu #Yellove https://t.co/uxKZMojLxU— Aus Consulate Chennai (@AusCGChennai) November 16, 2019 Several high-profile Australians have been part of Super Kings line-up. Here's a full list of the players who have donned the yellow over the years: READ: IPL Auctions: Date, venue, all you need to know PlayersSeasons at CSKMatthew Hayden2008-10Mike Hussey2008-13George Bailey2009-13Doug Bollinger2010-12Ben Hilfenhaus2012-14Dirk Nannes2013Ben Laughlin2013David Hussey2014John Hastings2014-15Andrew Tye2015Shane Watson2018 - presentThe Super Kings recently announced its list of released players, letting Scott Kuggeleijn, Sam Billings, David Willey, Chaitanya Bishnoi and Dhruv Shorey go to make way for fresh faces in the dressing room. READ : IPL 2020: Full list of players retained, released and tradedWith INR 14.6 crore at the team's disposal this December, the team could be eyeing the services of Aussie stars like Chris Lynn, Ashton Turner and Marcus Stoinis. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.