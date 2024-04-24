NBA investigating Jokic’s brother for punching fan - reports

The NBA is investigating an incident where Strahinja Jokic, older brother of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, punched a fan after a Monday victory, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Entertainment news website TMZ and The Athletic reported that the league is looking into the matter, which took place moments after the Nuggets’ rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 101-99.

Denver’s Jamal Murray sank a last-second basket to deliver the victory and the incident came in the aftermath, with Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic, Nikola’s older brothers, confronting two men in the stands at Denver.

Strahinja then appeared to throw a punch that struck a fan in the head.

TMZ reported the Denver Police Department was investigating the incident, but so far no one has come forward as being a victim in the matter.

The brothers often sit courtside at Nuggets games but could see their status curtailed if found to have been involved in a confrontation.

Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists on Monday as Denver seized a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NBA playoff first-round series, which continues on Thursday in Los Angeles.