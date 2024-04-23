NBA Playoffs roundup: Nuggets rally, shock Lakers at buzzer

Jamal Murray hit a step-back jumper as time expired and host Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat Los Angeles Lakers 101-99 on Monday in Game 2 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Murray, who struggled shooting all game, dribbled to the baseline and launched a 16-footer over the outstretched hand of Anthony Davis to give Denver a 2-0 series lead.

LeBron James had a steal and dunk to put Los Angeles up 95-92 and Michael Porter Jr.’s 3-pointer with 1:15 left tied it before Murray took over. He hit two free throws and a 20-footer to answer buckets by Los Angeles. James then missed a 3-pointer with 16.3 seconds left to set up Murray’s heroics.

Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets, who have beaten the Lakers in 10 straight meetings, regular season and postseason combined. Murray finished with 20 points on 9-for-24 shooting.

Davis had 32 points and 11 rebounds but scored just two points in the final 22 minutes. James supplied 26 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

New York Knicks 104-101 Philadelphia 76ers

New York Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates with teammates after hitting a 3-point basket against Philadelphia 76ers. | Photo Credit: AP

Donte DiVincenzo hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 13.1 seconds left for host New York Knicks, which scored the final eight points in the last 28 seconds to stun Philadelphia 76ers and take a 2-0 lead in an Eastern Conference first-round series.

The 76ers overcame an eight-point deficit by mounting a 19-6 run that ended with Kyle Lowry splitting a pair of free throws with 47.3 seconds left for a 101-96 lead. New York’s Jalen Brunson, who missed his first five 3-point attempts, got a shooter’s roll on a corner 3-pointer with 27.4 seconds left.

Brunson finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Josh Hart had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks. Tyrese Maxey logged 35 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Joel Embiid had 34 points and 10 boards in a losing cause.

Cleveland Cavaliers 96-86 Orlando Magic

Donovan Mitchell recorded 23 points and eight rebounds and Jarrett Allen collected a personal-playoff-high 20 boards to pace Cleveland to a victory over visiting Orlando.

The Cavaliers, who never trailed, grabbed a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round playoff series as Evan Mobley scored 17 points and Allen had 16.

Paolo Banchero scored 21 points and Franz Wagner added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Magic, who committed 17 turnovers.