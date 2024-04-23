MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gukesh winning Candidates 2024 marks tectonic shift in world chess order: Garry Kasparov

The world champion from 1985 till 1993, Kasparov, said that chess players from China and India are beginning to make their mark in global competitions

Published : Apr 23, 2024 11:28 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Former World chess champion Garry Kasparov at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019
FILE PHOTO: Former World chess champion Garry Kasparov at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former World chess champion Garry Kasparov at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov lauded teen D. Gukesh for becoming the youngest ever challenger for the world title, and said the triumph marks the “shifting tectonic plates” in the game’s global order.

The 17-year-old Gukesh bettered the record created by Kasparov 40 years ago. The Russian was 22 when he qualified in 1984 to clash with compatriot Anatoly Karpov, making him the youngest challenger of that time.

“Congratulations! The Indian earthquake in Toronto is the culmination of the shifting tectonic plates in the chess world as the 17-year-old Gukesh will face the Chinese champion Ding Liren for the highest title,” wrote Kasparov on social media, obliquely referring to the Russian domination of the past.

ALSO READ | We’ll aim to stay as number one for a few years, says Gukesh’s coach, Vishnu Prasanna

Gukesh played out an easy draw with American Hikaru Nakamura in the 14th and final round to finish with nine out of a possible 14 points in the tournament that is held to decide the challenger to the world champion.

The triumph entitles Gukesh a clash against reigning world champion Ding Liren of China in the last quarter of the year.

India’s five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand has spawned a chess culture in India and the country is reaping the rewards of the Grandmaster’s success with thousands of youngsters, mostly in their teens, taking up chess.

Kasparov acknowledged Anand’s contribution to Indian chess, saying, “The ‘children’ of Vishy Anand are on the loose!” Kasparov was responding to a congratulatory tweet by Grand Chess Tour following Gukesh’s success here.

In another social media post Kasparov highlighted the shift in power centre of chess, saying, “Look at the names of many of the top junior players to see that the Chinese and Indian diaspora are just as passionate [as anyone] to achieve at chess.

“The Kasparov Chess Foundation has watched this wave rise and Gukesh’s success will raise it further,” Kasparov, the world champion from 1985 till 1993, wrote.

Kasparov, following a dispute with the international chess federation (FIDE) set up a rival organisation, the Professional Chess Association. He was ranked world No. 1 for a record 255 months overall, from 1984 until his retirement from regular competitive chess in 2005.

Related Topics

D. Gukesh /

Garry Kasparov /

Candidates /

Candidates 2024 /

Anatoly Karpov /

Ding Liren /

Hikaru Nakamura /

Viswanathan Anand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gukesh winning Candidates 2024 marks tectonic shift in world chess order: Garry Kasparov
    PTI
  2. That door is now closed: Narine rules out T20 World Cup amid purple patch in IPL
    PTI
  3. RR vs MI, IPL 2024: You have to have a big heart while bowling at the death, says Sandeep
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Paris 2024: Indian trap shooters unlikely to be in Olympic quota mix in Doha
    PTI
  5. IPL 2024: DC Coach Ponting believes Rishabh Pant should be in India’s T20 World Cup Squad
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Gukesh winning Candidates 2024 marks tectonic shift in world chess order: Garry Kasparov
    PTI
  2. Candidates 2024: We’ll aim to stay as number one for a few years, says Gukesh’s coach, Vishnu Prasanna
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Through the Sportstar lens: D. Gukesh, youngest FIDE Candidates winner, over the years
    Team Sportstar
  4. Seventh-round loss gave me energy, motivation to aim for title, says Gukesh
    PTI
  5. Who is D Gukesh, the youngest FIDE Candidates winner?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gukesh winning Candidates 2024 marks tectonic shift in world chess order: Garry Kasparov
    PTI
  2. That door is now closed: Narine rules out T20 World Cup amid purple patch in IPL
    PTI
  3. RR vs MI, IPL 2024: You have to have a big heart while bowling at the death, says Sandeep
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Paris 2024: Indian trap shooters unlikely to be in Olympic quota mix in Doha
    PTI
  5. IPL 2024: DC Coach Ponting believes Rishabh Pant should be in India’s T20 World Cup Squad
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment