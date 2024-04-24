Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
DC vs GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 4
Gujarat Titans won: 2
Delhi Capitals won: 2
Last result: Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets (Ahmedabad; 2024)
GT vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM
Matches played: 1
Gujarat Titans won: 1
Delhi Capitals won: 0
Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets (2023)
DC OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM
Matches played: 78
Delhi Capitals won: 32
Delhi Capitals lost: 44
Tied: 1
NR: 1
Last result: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs (2024)
Delhi Capitals highest score: 231/4 (20) vs Kings XI Punjab (2011)
Delhi Capitals lowest score: 66/10 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2017)
MOST RUNS IN DC VS GT IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|4
|112
|38.00
|155.55
|84
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|3
|95
|47.50
|113.09
|59*
|B Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|2
|74
|74.00
|129.82
|62*
MOST WICKETS IN DC VS GT IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|3
|9
|6.83
|9.11
|4/11
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|4
|6
|7.12
|19.00
|2/24
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|4
|6
|7.21
|16.83
|3/31
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- DC vs GT IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match today?
- DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
- Candidates 2024: Calm and steady Gukesh deserved to win
- CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match highlights in pictures: Stoinis cancels out Gaikwad’s ton as LSG does the double over Chennai Super Kings
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE