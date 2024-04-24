MagazineBuy Print

DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match; overall stats, most runs, wickets

IPL 2024, DC vs GT: Get all the head-to-head stats, numbers and overall records for the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 07:10 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant in action during against Gujarat Titans.
FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant in action during against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant in action during against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

DC vs GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 4
Gujarat Titans won: 2
Delhi Capitals won: 2
Last result: Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets (Ahmedabad; 2024)
GT vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM
Matches played: 1
Gujarat Titans won: 1
Delhi Capitals won: 0
Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets (2023)
DC OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM
Matches played: 78
Delhi Capitals won: 32
Delhi Capitals lost: 44
Tied: 1
NR: 1
Last result: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs (2024)
Delhi Capitals highest score: 231/4 (20) vs Kings XI Punjab (2011)
Delhi Capitals lowest score: 66/10 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2017)

MOST RUNS IN DC VS GT IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
Shubman Gill (GT) 4 112 38.00 155.55 84
Hardik Pandya (GT) 3 95 47.50 113.09 59*
B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 2 74 74.00 129.82 62*

MOST WICKETS IN DC VS GT IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Mohammed Shami (GT) 3 9 6.83 9.11 4/11
Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 4 6 7.12 19.00 2/24
Rashid Khan (GT) 4 6 7.21 16.83 3/31

