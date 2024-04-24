DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

DC vs GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 4 Gujarat Titans won: 2 Delhi Capitals won: 2 Last result: Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets (Ahmedabad; 2024)

GT vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM Matches played: 1 Gujarat Titans won: 1 Delhi Capitals won: 0 Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets (2023)

DC OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM Matches played: 78 Delhi Capitals won: 32 Delhi Capitals lost: 44 Tied: 1 NR: 1 Last result: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs (2024) Delhi Capitals highest score: 231/4 (20) vs Kings XI Punjab (2011) Delhi Capitals lowest score: 66/10 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2017)

MOST RUNS IN DC VS GT IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Shubman Gill (GT) 4 112 38.00 155.55 84 Hardik Pandya (GT) 3 95 47.50 113.09 59* B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 2 74 74.00 129.82 62*

MOST WICKETS IN DC VS GT IPL MATCHES