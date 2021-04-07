IPL 2021: I want to have a positive influence in everything I do at RCB, says Maxwell

Big-hitting Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that being continuously confined to bio-bubbles can become a "nightmare" and cricketers were leading a "difficult lifestyle" right now to ensure that they continue to do their job.

Maxwell admitted that adjusting to such a life amid the COVID-19 pandemic was definitely taking a toll on players around the world.

"It's very difficult (to move from one bubble to other)...you being sheltered from people outside your bio-secure bubble and you get stuck into this never-ending nightmare where you are living the same day over and over again," he said in an interview to Royal Challengers Bangalore's Youtube channel.

"You almost tend to forget how to have a normal conversation with the outside world. That can be very hard mentally and is a massive challenge. But it's great to be back playing and to be able to do our jobs and entertain people. But it's still a difficult lifestyle at the moment.

"It does put a strain on a lot of relationships as well. You need your support networks to get you through those tough times," he said.

Talking about the upcoming IPL, Maxwell said he couldn't care less for all the chatter around his hefty price tag despite underwhelming past performances as he was excited about living a long-cherished dream of playing alongside Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

"Not really. I thought that there might be a little bit of interest. A lot of teams have brought that middle-order overseas player but I knew a couple of teams were looking at a batting off-spinner and I am glad that two teams went harder and RCB got hold of me."

"It's been a long time (dream of playing alongside Kohli and de Villiers). Obviously having known them very well off the field, played against them fair bit but finally I got to play in the same team," Maxwell added.

Want to have a positive influence on the franchise

He said his vast experience of playing in Indian conditions could turn out to be handy for Kohli and the RCB in their endeavour to lift a maiden IPL title.

"...I think my performances will take care of themselves. I want to have a positive influence of everything I do, be it attitude, helping out around the team, leadership wise helping out Virat when he needs it...

"I suppose with my experience, I think its my 22nd trip to India... so with that sort of experience you have got to help out the rest of the group," Maxwell said.

RCB will take on Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener in Chennai on Friday.