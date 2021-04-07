IPL 2021: Padikkal joins RCB team after recovery from COVID-19

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday said their young batsman Devdutt Padikkal had joined the team's bio-bubble here after recovering from COVID-19.

"We are pleased to inform that Royal Challengers Bangalore, left-handed batsman Devdutt Padikkal, has joined the team on 7th April 2021 with negative reports for COVID-19 as per BCCI protocols," the franchise said in a statement.

"RCB medical team was in constant touch with Devdutt to ensure his safety and well-being," the statement added.

The 20-year-old batsman was isolating at his home since returning positive for COVID-19 during a test conducted on March 22.

Padikkal was RCB's highest scorer last season with 473 runs from 15 matches. He has also been in tremendous form in the domestic circuit. He is only the second uncapped player in IPL's history to score more than 400 runs in his debut season.

Bold Diaries: Devdutt Padikkal joins the RCB camp after testing negative for COVID-19. He’s healthy, feeling better and raring to go. Here’s a message to all RCB fans from Devdutt.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/BtVszNABJW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

The development comes on a day when RCB's Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams tested positive for COVID-19.

RCB and defending champions Mumbai Indians will start the IPL here on Friday.