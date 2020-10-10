IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan opens up on Dinesh Karthik's captaincy

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik made his international debut in 2004, two years before Eoin Morgan. Their careers have been more or less similar with both the batters featuring in 290-odd T20 games.

Even the strike-rates are close; Karthik at 132.58, and Morgan at 132.78. But ever since Kolkata Knight Riders announced the inclusion of the England World Cup-winning skipper for Indian Premier League 2020, there were speculations that he may take over the role from Karthik.

KKR’s loss to Delhi Capitals in Sharjah reignited the debate, but Karthik dismissed his critics by improvising against Chennai Super Kings to emerge victorious. Morgan is mighty impressed and happy to learn from the India wicketkeeper-batsman, who has been a contemporary of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“It has been brilliant to work with DK. I have learnt a lot so far working with him and I hope that continues. It is very early on in our campaign but we think along the same lines when it comes to strategy and game plan which is great. We are still getting to know the best formula to win games and explore different areas. If I can offer things along the way, I will try and do that,” Morgan told Sportstar from Abu Dhabi ahead of the clash against Kings XI Punjab.

KKR’s decision to stand by Sunil Narine as an opener despite his poor form and then, bringing him as the No. 4 batsman against Delhi had raised a few eyebrows. The West Indian hammered an 9-ball 17, which Morgan felt was the need of the hour.

“I think Sunil did a fantastic job at No. 4. The way he played, the level of intent reflected in the runs he scored and the balls he faced. Upon reflection and with the benefit of hindsight, it was a really good decision. Given the flexibility in the batting lineup, we will continue to make moves like that because the match-up is right, and the coach, captain, senior players feel it’s the right move to give ourselves the best chance.”