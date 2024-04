IPL 2024 Points Table updated after LSG vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings remains third despite loss against Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets at the Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow in its IPL 2024 clash on Friday.

CSK lost early wickets in the first innings and despite Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni’s powerful cameo in the end, it could only set a target of 177 runs for LSG which was not enough. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock recorded the second-highest partnership of IPL 2024 of 134 runs to give the home side a dream start.

KL Rahul played out a captain’s innings of 82 runs off 53 deliveries to ensure LSG breaks it’s losing streak.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 12 +0.677 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 8 +1.399 3 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 8 +0.529 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 8 +0.502 5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 8 +0.123 6 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 6 -0.074 7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 6 -0.133 8 Gujarat Titans 7 2 4 6 -1.303 8 Punjab Kings 7 2 4 4 -0.251 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 2 -1.185

(Updated after LSG vs CSK on April 19)