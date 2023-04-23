RCB vs RR toss Today Match live updates: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan Royals to bowl first

Sanju Samson won the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first: Follow RCB vs RR match LIVE

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Toss Update:

RCB vs RR, 13th Match, Wankhede, April 05, 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss, elected to field first and won by 4 wickets.

RCB vs RR, 39th Match, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, April 26, 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss, elected to field first and lost by 29 runs.

RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Toss Update:

RCB vs RR, 16th Match, Wankhede, April 22, 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss, elected to field first and won by 10 wickets.

RCB vs RR, 43rd Match, Wankhede, September 29, 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss, elected to field first and RCB won by 7 wickets.

So far, Royal Challengers Bangalore has won 13 matches, Rajasthan Royals has won 12, and 3 matches went undefeated.