RCB vs RR toss Today Match live updates: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan Royals to bowl first

RCB vs RR toss updates: Here’s how the two teams fared at the toss when they squared off against each other in the last two IPLs. Will the fortunes change this time?

Team Sportstar
23 April, 2023 13:32 IST
Sanju Samson, captain of Rajasthan Royals and Faf Du Plessis, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the toss.

Sanju Samson, captain of Rajasthan Royals and Faf Du Plessis, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the toss. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Sanju Samson won the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first: Follow RCB vs RR match LIVE

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Toss Update:

RCB vs RR, 13th Match, Wankhede, April 05, 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss, elected to field first and won by 4 wickets.

RCB vs RR, 39th Match,  Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, April 26, 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss, elected to field first and lost by 29 runs.

RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Toss Update:

RCB vs RR, 16th Match, Wankhede, April 22, 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss, elected to field first and won by 10 wickets.

RCB vs RR, 43rd Match, Wankhede, September 29, 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss, elected to field first and RCB won by 7 wickets.

So far, Royal Challengers Bangalore has won 13 matches, Rajasthan Royals has won 12, and 3 matches went undefeated.

