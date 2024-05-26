MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma fall inside two overs

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders got off to an extraordinary start, removing Sunrisers Hyderabad’s dangerous openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head for a combined total of two runs.

Published : May 26, 2024 19:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma, bowled by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma, bowled by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma, bowled by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders got off to an extraordinary start, removing Sunrisers Hyderabad’s dangerous openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head for a combined total of two runs in the Indian Premier League 2024 final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Mitchell Starc set up Abhishek’s dismissal, bowling four wide outswingers before changing the line in the middle, dismantling his defence by removing the off stump with an absolute jaffa.

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES — KKR VS SRH IPL-2024 FINAL

Vaibhav Arora, then, made the night better for KKR, dismissing Head for a golden duck.

This was Head’s third duck in the last five innings.

IPL /

IPL 2024

  KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: SRH 23/3 (5 overs); Starc removes Rahul Tripathi, Head scores golden duck
    Team Sportstar
  KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma fall inside two overs
    Team Sportstar
  KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: What is the lowest total recorded in an IPL final?
    Team Sportstar
  KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Match in Pictures: Starc destroys Sunrisers top order
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan _11351
  Dipa Karmakar becomes first ever Indian gymnast to win gold medal at Asian Championships
    Team Sportstar
  KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: What is the lowest total recorded in an IPL final?
    Team Sportstar
  KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma fall inside two overs
    Team Sportstar
  Player of the Match in IPL finals in all 16 seasons
    Team Sportstar
  Full list of players to hit century in Indian Premier League final ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  Which team has won the most Indian Premier League titles ahead of SRH vs KKR IPL 2024 final?
    Team Sportstar
