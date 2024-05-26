KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma fall inside two overs

Kolkata Knight Riders got off to an extraordinary start, removing Sunrisers Hyderabad’s dangerous openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head for a combined total of two runs in the Indian Premier League 2024 final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
Mitchell Starc set up Abhishek’s dismissal, bowling four wide outswingers before changing the line in the middle, dismantling his defence by removing the off stump with an absolute jaffa.
LIVE SCORE & UPDATES — KKR VS SRH IPL-2024 FINAL
Vaibhav Arora, then, made the night better for KKR, dismissing Head for a golden duck.
This was Head’s third duck in the last five innings.
