Lucknow Super Giants names Shamar Joseph as replacement for injured Wood

Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday named West Indies’ new-found pace sensation Shamar Joseph as the replacement for injured England pacer Mark Wood for the Indian Premier League 2024.

Joseph will join the team for Rs. 3 crore.

The 24-year-old scalped seven wickets in the second innings to help West Indies beat Australia in the Brisbane Test.

West Indies’ Shamar Joseph. | Photo Credit: AFP

Born in Baracara, a tiny community in Guayana, Joseph picked up cricket late into his childhood. The right-arm pacer made his First-Class debut only in February 2023.

Joseph’s meteoric rise reached its pinnacle in January, when he picked up a fifer in his debut Test innings against Australia in Adelaide, in what was only his 10th senior appearance.

He caught the attention of the cricketing world by getting a wicket off his first delivery in international cricket, snaring the prized scalp of the newly anointed Aussie opener Steve Smith.