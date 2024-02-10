Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday named West Indies’ new-found pace sensation Shamar Joseph as the replacement for injured England pacer Mark Wood for the Indian Premier League 2024.
Joseph will join the team for Rs. 3 crore.
The 24-year-old scalped seven wickets in the second innings to help West Indies beat Australia in the Brisbane Test.
Born in Baracara, a tiny community in Guayana, Joseph picked up cricket late into his childhood. The right-arm pacer made his First-Class debut only in February 2023.
Joseph’s meteoric rise reached its pinnacle in January, when he picked up a fifer in his debut Test innings against Australia in Adelaide, in what was only his 10th senior appearance.
He caught the attention of the cricketing world by getting a wicket off his first delivery in international cricket, snaring the prized scalp of the newly anointed Aussie opener Steve Smith.
Latest on Sportstar
- NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, NEUFC 2-0 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Nestor, Juric goals keep Highlanders in control
- Lucknow Super Giants names Shamar Joseph as replacement for injured Wood
- Ranji Trophy February 10 Matches Highlights, Scorecard: Regular strikes leave Tamil Nadu seven down vs Karnataka
- Indian sports news wrap, February 10
- Anger over Messi’s absence in Hong Kong game spreads: Argentina friendly in mainland China cancelled
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE