The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday included Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah was out of action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

In mid-2022, Bumrah missed the Asia Cup in the UAE due to a similar back injury. The seamer made his return in the home T20I series against Australia in September. Bumrah conceded his most-expensive T20I bowling figures (0/50) in his second game on return and was subsequently ruled out of the World Cup as his injury resurfaced.

The BCCI said in its statement: “The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon.”

The ODI series will begin in Guwahati on January 10. Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram will host the remaining matches in the series.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.