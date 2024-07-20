The Pakistan Cricket Board has turned down requests for No Objection Certificate from senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi to participate in the Global T20 League, citing the hectic international calendar.

“The PCB had received NOC requests from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi for the Global T20 event, amongst other players.

“After taking into consideration Pakistan’s busy and packed cricket calendar in the period from August 2024 to March 2025, which includes nine ICC World Test Championship matches and next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and following consultations with the three players as well as the national selection committee, it has been decided to decline their requests,” the board said in a statement.

The Canadian league is scheduled to be held from July 25 to August 11.

PCB said the decision was taken to manage the workload of the three players, who are expected to play a lot of cricket in the coming months.

“The three are all-format cricketers and their services are expected to be required in the upcoming eight months during which Pakistan will play nine Tests, 14 ODIs, and nine T20Is,” the statement said.

“As such, and in line with the PCB’s workload management policy, it is in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and the players that they skip the upcoming event in Canada so that they are in their best mental and physical shape for the season, which commences with the two-Test series against Bangladesh.” The board had also declined permission to Naseem Shah for The Hundred on the same grounds.

However, the PCB has approved NOCs for Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, and Mohammad Nawaz.