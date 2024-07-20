MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PCB turns down NOC request from players to participate in Global T20 League

PCB said the decision was taken to manage the workload of the three players, who are expected to play a lot of cricket in the coming months.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 10:06 IST , LAHORE - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pakistan’s Babar Azam (R) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) are among the players whose NOC request was turned down by PCB.
Pakistan’s Babar Azam (R) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) are among the players whose NOC request was turned down by PCB. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Babar Azam (R) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) are among the players whose NOC request was turned down by PCB. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Pakistan Cricket Board has turned down requests for No Objection Certificate from senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi to participate in the Global T20 League, citing the hectic international calendar.

“The PCB had received NOC requests from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi for the Global T20 event, amongst other players.

“After taking into consideration Pakistan’s busy and packed cricket calendar in the period from August 2024 to March 2025, which includes nine ICC World Test Championship matches and next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and following consultations with the three players as well as the national selection committee, it has been decided to decline their requests,” the board said in a statement.

The Canadian league is scheduled to be held from July 25 to August 11.

ALSO READ: From ODI World Cup injury setback to India’s go-to man in T20 World Cup: Axar Patel’s ‘roller-coaster’ journey

PCB said the decision was taken to manage the workload of the three players, who are expected to play a lot of cricket in the coming months.

“The three are all-format cricketers and their services are expected to be required in the upcoming eight months during which Pakistan will play nine Tests, 14 ODIs, and nine T20Is,” the statement said.

“As such, and in line with the PCB’s workload management policy, it is in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and the players that they skip the upcoming event in Canada so that they are in their best mental and physical shape for the season, which commences with the two-Test series against Bangladesh.” The board had also declined permission to Naseem Shah for The Hundred on the same grounds.

However, the PCB has approved NOCs for Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, and Mohammad Nawaz.

Related Topics

Babar Azam /

Mohammad Rizwan /

Shaheen Afridi /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PCB turns down NOC request from players to participate in Global T20 League
    PTI
  2. Injured and locked-out fans file first lawsuits over Copa America stampede and melee
    AP
  3. Eubanks, Giron advance to Newport ATP semifinals
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 20: India advances in style in World Junior squash team event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Marseille’s new striker Greenwood deflects questions about controversial past
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PCB turns down NOC request from players to participate in Global T20 League
    PTI
  2. From ODI World Cup injury setback to India’s go-to man in T20 World Cup: Axar Patel’s ‘roller-coaster’ journey
    Shayan Acharya
  3. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2 highlights: Hodge, Athanaze take West Indies close to England’s 416
    Team Sportstar
  4. The Paras Mhambrey interview: Looking back at a revolutionary age for Indian bowling
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024, highlights: Samjhana’s unbeaten 72 helps Nepal beat UAE by four wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PCB turns down NOC request from players to participate in Global T20 League
    PTI
  2. Injured and locked-out fans file first lawsuits over Copa America stampede and melee
    AP
  3. Eubanks, Giron advance to Newport ATP semifinals
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 20: India advances in style in World Junior squash team event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Marseille’s new striker Greenwood deflects questions about controversial past
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment