Athletics in Paris 2024 Olympics: Athletes who defended their Tokyo gold medals in Paris

Among the 48 medal events in athletics at the Paris Olympics, only 10 witnessed a gold medal-defence from the Tokyo games.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 17:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women’s 1500 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 1500 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Ashley Landis/AP
infoIcon

Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women’s 1500 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Ashley Landis/AP

Athletics continued to be the centrepiece event of the Olympics, with the Paris Games delivering several memorable moments in the track and field events.

Among the 48 medal events in athletics at the Paris Olympics, only 10 witnessed a gold medal-defence from the Tokyo games.

Here are the 10 athletes/teams who defended their Olympic titles in Paris

Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) - 3000 metres steeplechase
USA (team) - 4 × 400 metres relay (men’s)
Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - Men’s Pole Vault
Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece) - Men’s Long Jump
Ryan Crouser (USA) - Men’s Shot Put
Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) - Women’s 1500m
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - Women’s 400m hurdles
USA (team) - 4 × 400 metres relay (women’s)
Valarie Allman (USA) - Women’s Hammer Throw
Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium) - Heptathlon

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon won her third consecutive Olympic gold in 1500m.

While USA’s men’s 4x400m relay team made it a treble of Olympic wins, their women’s counterparts secured the title for the eighth consecutive time.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

