Athletics continued to be the centrepiece event of the Olympics, with the Paris Games delivering several memorable moments in the track and field events.

Among the 48 medal events in athletics at the Paris Olympics, only 10 witnessed a gold medal-defence from the Tokyo games.

Here are the 10 athletes/teams who defended their Olympic titles in Paris

Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) - 3000 metres steeplechase USA (team) - 4 × 400 metres relay (men’s) Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - Men’s Pole Vault Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece) - Men’s Long Jump Ryan Crouser (USA) - Men’s Shot Put Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) - Women’s 1500m Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - Women’s 400m hurdles USA (team) - 4 × 400 metres relay (women’s) Valarie Allman (USA) - Women’s Hammer Throw Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium) - Heptathlon

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon won her third consecutive Olympic gold in 1500m.

While USA’s men’s 4x400m relay team made it a treble of Olympic wins, their women’s counterparts secured the title for the eighth consecutive time.