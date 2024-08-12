Athletics continued to be the centrepiece event of the Olympics, with the Paris Games delivering several memorable moments in the track and field events.
Among the 48 medal events in athletics at the Paris Olympics, only 10 witnessed a gold medal-defence from the Tokyo games.
Here are the 10 athletes/teams who defended their Olympic titles in Paris
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon won her third consecutive Olympic gold in 1500m.
While USA’s men’s 4x400m relay team made it a treble of Olympic wins, their women’s counterparts secured the title for the eighth consecutive time.
