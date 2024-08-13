LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT score, Durand Cup 2024: MSC 1-0 INFT; Sujit scores opening goal

Preview:

Two-time champion of the tournament Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to add a third Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet. After the draw against Inter Kashi and loss vs Bengaluru FC, it faces Indian Navy FT on August 13, 4PM IST.

Mohammedan SC holds the distinction of being the first Indian side to lift the prestigious Durand Cup trophy when it broke the dominance of the British sides in 1940.

The Kolkata side won the tournament for only the second time in 2013. It’s been a little over a decade since the team won the competition. It came close in 2021 when it finished as runners-up against FC Goa.

Indian Navy has lost both its games against Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi. MSC still has a chance to qualify for the Durand Cup knockouts but it will have to beat Indian Navy to go past Inter Kashi.