LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT score, Durand Cup 2024: MSC 1-0 INFT; Sujit scores opening goal

- August 13, 2024 17:1559’
Joesph takes a freekick for Mohammedan but he fires it straight into the wall. Opportunity wasted by the Kolkata-based club.
- August 13, 2024 17:0851’
Mohammedan does well to stitch up a string of passes into the final third as Robinson threads it to Dewan but he fails to leave his marker behind.
- August 13, 2024 17:03Second-half begins!
Mohammedan kicks the game off again as it leads the game heading into the last 45.
- August 13, 2024 16:47Half-time!
Mohammedan is ahead at halftime as Indian Navy is doing well in its build-up play but is finding it difficult to create chances in the final third.
- August 13, 2024 16:4645+1’
Adison Singh gets on an incredible run and dribbles into the box but his shot goes straight to the keeper.
- August 13, 2024 16:4545’
One minute given as added time.
- August 13, 2024 16:3636’
A cross for Lalthankima from the right wing on the far post but he fails to get in position and take a shot in time.
- August 13, 2024 16:26GOAL25’ - GOALLLL, Sujit scores the opener
The corner lands back to the taker, Sujit Singh who curls it with his left foot and finds the top left corner. GOAL!!!!!
- August 13, 2024 16:2424’
Mohammedan’s Lalthankima gets a long ball near the far post from the left wing but he fails to control it effectively and takes too long to shoot. The ball is saved by the keeper and goes behind for a corner.
- August 13, 2024 16:2323’
Navy was through on goal as it plays it back, takes a shot from distance but the attacker skies it way over the post.
- August 13, 2024 16:1514’
Lathankima gets into the box and squares it in for the Mohammedan striker but Navy clears it to safety.
- August 13, 2024 16:1211’
Rash challenge by Pintu on Dewan, Foul given but Mohammedan couldn’t convert from the opportunity.
- August 13, 2024 16:088’
Navy fires a ball into the box from behind but Mohammedan clears it away. Corner for the sailors which is met by a string header but the ball goes inches over the corssbar.
- August 13, 2024 16:077’
The match is contested in the midfield as both sides fail to penetrate the final third in the early minutes of the game.
- August 13, 2024 16:01Match kicks off!
Indian Navy kicks the game off hoping to get at least one point on board in its final match of the Durand Cup group stage.
- August 13, 2024 15:45Mohammedan’s starting 11!
- August 13, 2024 15:23Where to watch?
You can watch Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT LIVE telecast on the Sony Sports Network’s Sony Sports 2 channel, and the LIVE stream on the Sony LIV platform. Moreover, you can follow Sportstar for all the LIVE updates from the match.
- August 13, 2024 15:04Predicted lineups!
Mohammedan SC: Subhajit Bhattacharjee, Thokchom James, Dipu Halder, Addison Singh, Sajal Bag, Ashley Koli, Istrafil Dewan, Joseph Lalmuanawma, Mohammed Jasim, Sujit Singh, Tanmoy Ghosh
Indian Navy FT: VK Vishnu, N Joshy, Emanuel, Vijay J, Pintu Mahata, Adersh Mattumal, Shreyas VG, Novin Gurung, Navjot Singh, Pradeesh C, Britto PM
- August 13, 2024 14:59Preview:
Two-time champion of the tournament Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to add a third Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet. After the draw against Inter Kashi and loss vs Bengaluru FC, it faces Indian Navy FT on August 13, 4PM IST.
Mohammedan SC holds the distinction of being the first Indian side to lift the prestigious Durand Cup trophy when it broke the dominance of the British sides in 1940.
The Kolkata side won the tournament for only the second time in 2013. It’s been a little over a decade since the team won the competition. It came close in 2021 when it finished as runners-up against FC Goa.
Indian Navy has lost both its games against Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi. MSC still has a chance to qualify for the Durand Cup knockouts but it will have to beat Indian Navy to go past Inter Kashi.
