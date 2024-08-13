Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2024, live streaming info: Predicted lineups and when, where to watch MSC v INFT?

PREVIEW

Two-time champion of the tournament Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to add a third Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet. After the draw against Inter Kashi and loss vs Bengaluru FC, it faces Indian Navy FT on August 13, 4PM IST.

Mohammedan SC holds the distinction of being the first Indian side to lift the prestigious Durand Cup trophy when it broke the dominance of the British sides in 1940.

The Kolkata side won the tournament for only the second time in 2013. It’s been a little over a decade since the team won the competition. It came close in 2021 when it finished as runners-up against FC Goa.

Indian Navy has lost both its games against Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi. MSC still has a chance to qualify for the Durand Cup knockouts but it will have to beat Indian Navy to go past Inter Kashi.

Predicted Lineups:

Mohammedan SC: Subhajit Bhattacharjee, Thokchom James, Dipu Halder, Addison Singh, Sajal Bag, Ashley Koli, Istrafil Dewan, Joseph Lalmuanawma, Mohammed Jasim, Sujit Singh, Tanmoy Ghosh

Indian Navy FT: VK Vishnu, N Joshy, Emanuel, Vijay J, Pintu Mahata, Adersh Mattumal, Shreyas VG, Novin Gurung, Navjot Singh, Pradeesh C, Britto PM

When and where will the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT kick off?

The Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy match in the Durand Cup 2024 will kick off on August 13, 4 pm IST in Kolkata.

Where to watch the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT LIVE?

You can watch Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT LIVE telecast on the Sony Sports Network’s Sony Sports 2 channel, and the LIVE stream on the Sony LIV platform. Moreover, you can follow Sportstar for all the LIVE updates from the match.