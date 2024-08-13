Vinesh Phogat LIVE updates, CAS verdict: Court of Arbitration for Sport to deliver final decision today; Vinesh seeking joint-silver medal

- August 13, 2024 12:53CASE 3
US gymnast Jordan Chiles lost her bronze medal in the Paris Olympics women’s floor exercise after CAS ruled that the judging panel improperly granted an inquiry that moved her up from fifth.
In response to applications filed by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and gymnasts Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, CAS ruled that the appeal of Chiles’s degree of difficulty was submitted past the one-minute deadline for such inquiries and should not have been granted.
“USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.
“We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan,” the statement added.
- August 13, 2024 12:39CASE 2
Defending champion Canadian women’s football team’s staff flew drones over New Zealand’s training sessions before its opening match. Canada was docked six points, while coach Bev Priestman and officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were banned from any football-related activity for one year by FIFA.
Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer appealed against the decision and asked for the cancellation or reduction in points deducted. CAS rejected the appeal
- August 13, 2024 12:32Prominent cases which which CAS already heard during Paris 2024 Olympics
CASE 1
CAS rejected the appeal by the Brazilian Olympic Committee and Brazilian Football Confederation regarding women’s player Marta, who had received a straight red card during the match against Spain and thus, got a two-match suspension.
Brazil appealed for the suspension to be reduced to one game so that she could play in the semifinals but CAS rejected it.
- August 13, 2024 11:54P.T Usha puts onus athlete and coach to make weight
“The responsibility of weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and NOT that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team,” an IOA statement issued on Sunday read.
- August 13, 2024 10:45Why did Vinesh play in the 50kg category to begin with?
- August 13, 2024 08:35IOC president Thomas Bach about the prospect of joint-silver:
“No, if you ask in such a general way. But allow me to comment on this individual case. There the regulations of the international federation have to be followed and the international federation, United World Wrestling (UWW), was taking this decision.”
“Looking at the federation or anybody to take such a decision, when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100gms, we give it but with 102(gms), we don’t give it anymore?”
“What do you do then in sports where you have differences of one-thousandths of a second (in track events). Do you also then apply such deliberations?” he added.
- August 13, 2024 08:34Listen to the comments by WFI Chief Sanjay Singh
- August 13, 2024 08:33Explainer: All you need to know about the case
- August 13, 2024 08:32What will happen if CAS rules against Vinesh?
Sports law expert Vidushpat Singhania, who is now assisting the IOA on this case with CAS, had this to say about a negative verdict coming Vinesh’s way, “Technically, you can appeal a decision of CAS in the Swiss courts. But your chances of success are very low because it has to be against public policy.
The appeal can only be made on the grounds that a fair process was not followed, which is unlikely. Hence, on can assume that the CAS verdict is final.
- August 13, 2024 08:32BIG QUESTION
If CAS decides not to change the medal decisions, could CAS reinstate Vinesh’s wins in the preliminary stages? Her disqualification made her wins null and void, especially the stunning victory over top seed Yui Susaki.
- August 13, 2024 08:32Story so far - Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification
The medals for the women’s 50kg freestyle category have been given out in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the event has not been put to rest just yet.Vinesh Phogat,who was disqualified from the gold medal bout due to missing the required weight by 100g, has moved the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) ad-hoc panel sitting in Paris to consider awarding her joint-silver for her run to the final clash.
The hearing in this case was scheduled for Friday, August 9, with both parties — Vinesh’s legal counsel andUnited World Wrestling— set to make their arguments. But the date of the final verdict has now been pushed to August 13, Tuesday, two days afte the formal closing of the Games.
- August 13, 2024 08:32Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal: August 13
Welcome to live updates from Vinesh Phogat’s appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport where she has moved the ad-hoc committee against her disqualification in the women’s 50kg category.The Court of arbitration for sport to deliver final verdict on silver today (August 13).
