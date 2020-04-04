Cricket Cricket Justin Langer backs cricket behind closed doors Australia coach Justin Langer believes resuming cricket behind closed doors when it is safe to do so will have “great value” for the public. PTI London 04 April, 2020 19:45 IST Justin Langer bats for cricket behind closed doors when the game resumes after coronavirus shutdown. - GETTY IMAGES PTI London 04 April, 2020 19:45 IST Australia coach Justin Langer believes resuming cricket behind closed doors when it is safe to do so will have “great value” for the public, deprived of action by the coronavirus shutdown.Like almost the entire sporting schedule around the world, cricket has been halted by the pandemic, with no return date set in stone. Glad being a vice-captain under Tim Paine: Pat Cummins One of the options being mooted is to have the sport resume after restrictions have been lifted, but in empty stadiums.Love for the game“When you started off playing cricket, when you were under age, there's no crowds there,” he told BBC Radio.“You played it because you loved playing the game, you loved playing with your mates and you loved playing the game. Sportstar archives: The many faces of Steve Waugh “For the love of the game, and for still being able to entertain people through TV sets or radio, then there's value in (playing behind closed doors).“Yes it's different, but we'll never, ever, ever take for granted how lucky we are ever again.”World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan said this week that he was open to England fielding two teams on the same day at separate venues if the coronavirus led to a compressed home international season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos