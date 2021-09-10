Cricket Cricket Kapil Dev welcomes Dhoni's appointment as team mentor Kapil Dev says he believes a cricketer should come back to the national team set-up only three-four years after retirement and that Dhoni's appointment was a special case. PTI KOLKATA 10 September, 2021 23:06 IST PTI KOLKATA 10 September, 2021 23:06 IST India great Kapil Dev on Friday welcomed M. S. Dhoni's appointment as the mentor of the national team for the T20 World Cup, saying it seems a special case since he has come back to the set-up only one year after retirement.Speaking at an event here, Kapil said there should be a gap of at least three to four years for a retired cricketer to come back to the national set-up.ALSO READ - Can Dhoni be India's talisman?"It is a good decision. I have always been of the opinion that once a cricketer retires he should come back to the set-up only after three-four years but this seems like a special case with the World Cup around the corner. Ravi (Shastri) is also down with COVID so it looks a special case," Kapil said.BCCI on Wednesday made a surprise announcement on Dhoni's role when the squad for the T20 World Cup was named. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :