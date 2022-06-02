Cricket Cricket Malinga appointed Sri Lanka Bowling Strategy Coach for white-ball series against Australia Lasith Malinga was appointed the 'Bowling Strategy Coach' of Sri Lanka for the white-ball segment of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka on Thursday. Team Sportstar 02 June, 2022 18:22 IST FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka fast-bowling legend Lasith Malinga. - THE HINDU Team Sportstar 02 June, 2022 18:22 IST Lasith Malinga was appointed the 'Bowling Strategy Coach' of Sri Lanka for the white-ball segment of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka on Thursday. "Malinga, during the tour, will support Sri Lanka’s bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans," a Sri Lanka Cricket medial release stated. "Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga’s vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this all-important series. Lasith Malinga held the same role with the national team when the team toured Australia in February this year for a white-ball series," it added. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :