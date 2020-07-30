Cricket Cricket Former TN all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan excited about CPL coaching stint Former Tamil Nadu all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan became the head of scouting at Royal Challengers Bangalore last year after moving out to play for Uttarakhand. PTI CHENNAI 30 July, 2020 20:14 IST Malolan Rangarajan said since his younger days he used to be interested in the technical aspects of the game and that probably drew him into coaching. (File Picture) - V. Ganesan PTI CHENNAI 30 July, 2020 20:14 IST Former Tamil Nadu all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan considers himself lucky for bagging a coaching role in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season and is looking forward to “lots of learning” in the event beginning August 18.The 31-year old has been appointed as the strategy and assistant coach by CPL team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. “I am lucky to get this opportunity now...so early in my coaching career. I am excited...It is an interesting challenge to be a coach at this time and I am looking forward to it,” Rangarajan said. ALSO READ| Kaneria mocks PCB on ‘zero tolerance policy’ after Akmal’s ban halved Rangarajan became the head of scouting at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last year after moving out to play for Uttarakhand.Rangarajan, an off-spinner who scalped 136 wickets and 1,379 runs in 47 first-class matches, is awaiting clarity on travelling to the Caribbean for the CPL amid the COVID-19 pandemic.“I am taking up the coaching role for the first time and hope to do a good job. I hope to learn from the coaches and players in the league, which has several big names. It will be the beginning of a learning curve for me,” Rangarajan added. ALSO READ| Ashok Mustafi, Sourav Ganguly's first coach, passes away He said the CPL authorities had put forth strict protocols in view of the current pandemic which has played havoc with sporting schedules across the globe and also resulted in travel restrictions.“The CPL has its own protocols to ensure safety of players, officials and other stakeholders. It will be interesting to see how teams cope with the situation,” he added.Rangarajan said since his younger days he used to be interested in the technical aspects of the game and that probably drew him into coaching. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos